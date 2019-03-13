LIST: Road conditions across the region

COLORADO SPRINGS – Wednesday’s blizzard is creating very hazardous driving conditions across the News5 viewing area.

CDOT is warning that closing I-25 north of Monument is possible due to the 70-80 mph wind gusts and heavy snow forecast to impact the region.

Authorities are encouraging folks to stay home and wait this one out, but if you have to be out in the storm, here’s what you can expect:

(LAST UPDATE at 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13)

I-25 (Monument to Denver): Snow is beginning to stick to the grass near County Line Road. Conditions near Monument Hill are turning slushy.

I-25 (Colorado Springs to Monument): I-25 is still wet from rain at this time

I-25 (Pueblo to Colorado Springs): The road is only wet at this time

Highway 24 (Woodland Park to Colorado Springs): Rain is already beginning to change over to snow. Slushy conditions are possible the further you travel up Ute Pass

Highway 24 (Colorado Springs to Limon): The Highway is wet, but the change over to snow will begin soon

Highway 115: 115 is wet from Colorado Springs to Penrose

Highway 94: 94 is wet from Colorado Springs to Ellicott

Highway 67: Snow is already covering the Highway between Divide and Cripple Creek

I-70 (Mountain Corridor): CDOT has closed westbound I-70 west of the Eisenhower tunnel due to multiple accidents. Eastbound I-70 was also closed at Vail pass due to unsafe conditions.

I-70 (Denver to Kansas border): I-70 remains wet. Snow has fallen in the area, but it has since changed back to rain.

