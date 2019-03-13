Large trees, downed power lines in Pueblo

PUEBLO – Captain Joe Garcia has been tweeting about several wind-related events like downed trees and power lines affecting the area.

Pueblo Police has shut down 29th and High Street because a tree is covering the road.

Avoid the area and all areas with large trees for your safety.

Police are also in the area of 300 South Santa Fe Avenue where power lines are down in the northbound lanes.

Officers are waiting for the power company to respond.

On Pueblo’s east side, many large trees have blown over, a few of them falling on homes.

Captain Garcia tweeted this photo of a large, uprooted tree on Pueblo’s east side.

Another tree came crashing down on top of this house, completely uprooted. The family and pets were able to get out unharmed.