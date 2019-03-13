Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Large trees, downed power lines in Pueblo

PUEBLO – Captain Joe Garcia has been tweeting about several wind-related events like downed trees and power lines affecting the area.

Pueblo Police has shut down 29th and High Street because a tree is covering the road.

29th and High St. closed

Avoid the area and all areas with large trees for your safety.

Police are also in the area of 300 South Santa Fe Avenue where power lines are down in the northbound lanes.

Officers are waiting for the power company to respond.

300 S. Santa Fe Ave.

On Pueblo’s east side, many large trees have blown over, a few of them falling on homes.

Captain Garcia tweeted this photo of a large, uprooted tree on Pueblo’s east side.

Pueblo’s east side

Another tree came crashing down on top of this house, completely uprooted. The family and pets were able to get out unharmed.

Pueblo’s east side
Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
