Find power outages in your area, what to do in case of an outage

COLORADO – With multiple areas of Colorado experiencing power outages due to strong winds and blowing snow, there are bound to be power outages in the area. We’ll work on keeping you updated here.

3:04 p.m. – Mountain View Electric Association reports widespread outages impacting more than 18,000 members.

2:45 p.m. – Colorado Springs Utilities reports outages across the city due to high wind. Impact of at least 2,800 customers.

2:30 p.m. – Xcel Energy serving Denver-metro reports at least 200,000 customers without power

Here’s where to find out the status of your provider’s service area.

*Note: Due to a large volume of traffic some sites may be experienced sluggishness or downtime

Here are some helpful hints from Fountain Electric in case you experience a power outage.

During an Outage

If your power goes out due to a winter storm, you might be in for a prolonged power outage as crews work through the harsh weather to get your power back on. If you find yourself in this situation, make sure you contact us your electricity provider to report an outage. Other actions you can take to stay safe and comfortable are:

Stay inside and dress for the season, wearing several layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, rather than one layer of heavy clothing. The outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Mittens are better than gloves as they keep your fingers together and they are able to stay warmer that way.

Wear a hat; most body heat is lost through the top of the head.

Close off unneeded rooms and block the gap under the door with a blanket or a towel to keep cold breezes from entering the rest of the home.

If you choose to utilize a generator, take the necessary safety precautions and never run generators indoors where carbon monoxide can cause harm. Always follow the operating instructions, use fire safeguards, and be sure to properly ventilate. Be sure to keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it to avoid any preventable accidents.

Use flashlights, instead of candles, as much as possible to reduce the chance of causing a fire.

Utilize a portable radio powered by batteries and tune into a local news station to get updates on storm events and public service announcements.

Check the utilities FB, Twitter or Website page for updates.

Cover windows with blankets or sheets as an added insulation that will keep the cold air out of your home.

Keep a close eye on the temperature in your home. Infants and people over the age of 65 are more susceptible to the cold. You may want to stay with friends or relatives or go to a shelter if you cannot keep your home warm. If you do leave your home be sure to cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

In order to protect against possible voltage irregularities that can occur when power is restored, you should unplug all sensitive electronic equipment, including TVs, stereo, VCR, microwave oven, computer, cordless telephone, answering machine and garage door opener.

During an outage, do not open the refrigerator or freezer door. Food can stay cold in a full refrigerator for up to 24 hours, and in a well-packed freezer for 48 hours (24 hours if it is half-packed).