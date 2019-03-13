Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CSFD rescuing person stuck on Manitou incline

MANITOU – Someone was reportedly stuck on the incline in Manitou Springs Wednesday in the midst of the blizzard.

Colorado Springs Fire Department sent two high angle rescue teams because El Paso County Search and Rescue is in Falcon.

CSFD says they will likely hike up Barr Trail, put the stranded person in a basket with a wheel underneath, and use ropes to bring them down.

A Manitou paramedic and volunteer firefighter are with the person now stabilizing them. We still do not have any information on the person other than they are a little under halfway up the incline.

News 5’s Sam Kraemer is on the scene now live-tweeting the rescue.

Ashlynn Worley

