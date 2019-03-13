Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

WELD COUNTY – A Colorado State Patrol member was hit by a car and killed Wednesday while on the scene of a slide off accident on I-76.

Much of Colorado has been hammered with blizzard-like conditions and hurricane strength winds. This winter storm has stranded hundreds of drivers, closed major interstates and highways and caused multiple crashes and traffic backups.

Just before noon, 52-year-old Corporal Daniel Groves was helping a car that slid off the road on I-76.

A driver lost control of his car and hit Cpl. Groves who was standing outside his patrol car.

Cpl. Groves was transported to Platte Valley Medical Center but was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

The driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Groves, 58-year-old John Carpenter, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. High speeds in poor travel conditions are being investigated as a possible factor.

Cpl. Groves started his career with CSP in 2007. He is survived by his partner of two years.

This case is being investigated by CSP. No charges have been filed.