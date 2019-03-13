4x4orce Community Rescue and Recovery available to help stranded motorists

EL PASO COUNTY–Wednesday’s blizzard caused multiple slide offs and stranded drivers for hours.

“The storm is extremely dangerous,” Joe Sugg with 4x4orce Community Rescue and Recovery said. “The wind is blowing and it’s very difficult to see.”

Are you stuck and waiting hours for help?

4x4orce is out in full force Wednesday ready to assist.

Sugg is one of about 400 4x4orce volunteers in the Pikes Peak Region who got up early Wednesday morning and hopped in his off-road Jeep to help stranded drivers.

“We’re just your neighbors looking out for you and trying to help you,” he said.

His team wants to make sure everyone is okay. Safety is their top priority.

During a 2-hour ride-along News 5 participated in, we witnessed multiple stranded cars and 18-wheelers.

“Unless you are prepared for these types of conditions, it’s dangerous out there,” Sugg said.

Strong winds coupled with non-stop snow led to visibility near zero for most of northern El Paso County.

“We make sure we have things like a winch,” Sugg said. “We have the ability to hook up to vehicles. We have warm gear, water and food.”

Sugg encourages all drivers to stay home if they don’t have to be out on the roadways.

If you need assistance from 4x4orce, you can send them a message through Facebook or call 719-286-9323.

*UPDATE*

4x4orce says they are experiencing issues with Facebook. If you are unable to connect with them, please try calling.