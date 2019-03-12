Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday March 13th

Weather Delays and closings -snow

Starting Wednesday morning, a blizzard warning will be in effect for almost all of El Paso County. A winter storm warning has been issued for Teller County. Strong winds and heavy, blowing snow will make travel extremely dangerous in many areas across Southern Colorado. The First Alert 5 weather team will continue to track and monitor conditions for you.

Full list of closures and delays:

Schools:

  • District 49: Closed. Monitoring conditions into Thurs.

Private & Charter Schools:

  • Banning Lewis Academy: Closed
  • Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed

Weather conditions:

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso County

Traffic conditions:

Click here for our live traffic map

Follow our coverage throughout the day on the KOAA Facebook Page, KOAA Twitter page and KOAA Instagram page.

