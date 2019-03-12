Weather closings and delays: Wednesday March 13th

Starting Wednesday morning, a blizzard warning will be in effect for almost all of El Paso County. A winter storm warning has been issued for Teller County. Strong winds and heavy, blowing snow will make travel extremely dangerous in many areas across Southern Colorado. The First Alert 5 weather team will continue to track and monitor conditions for you.
Full list of closures and delays:
Schools:
- District 49: Closed. Monitoring conditions into Thurs.
Private & Charter Schools:
- Banning Lewis Academy: Closed
- Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed
Weather conditions:
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso County
Traffic conditions:
