Weather closings and delays: Wednesday March 13th

Starting Wednesday morning, a blizzard warning will be in effect for almost all of El Paso County. A winter storm warning has been issued for Teller County. Strong winds and heavy, blowing snow will make travel extremely dangerous in many areas across Southern Colorado. The First Alert 5 weather team will continue to track and monitor conditions for you.

Full list of closures and delays:

Schools:

District 49: Closed. Monitoring conditions into Thurs.

Private & Charter Schools:

Banning Lewis Academy: Closed

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed

Weather conditions:

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso County

Traffic conditions:

