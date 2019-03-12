Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

HINSDALE COUNTY – Three people were hurt after an avalanche destroyed the Hinsdale County Sheriff’s home early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Hinsdale County Office of Emergency Mangement.

The sheriff’s home is located near Lake City, the only town in Hinsdale County, which is the most remote area in the United States’ lower 48. 774 people call Lake City home according to their website.

Due to the potential for continued avalanche danger, Hinsdale County is recommending residents living on Bluff Street and anyone living at the bottom of a steep slope to consider leaving their homes as a precaution.

In a Facebook post, the county said the Lake City Armory is open and an avalanche evaluator is headed to the city to assess the current threat.

County Road 30 near Lake San Cristobel and County Road 20 (Henson Creek Road) are closed due to emergency operations and avalanche danger.

The county is also urging residents to keep travel to a minimum and watch out for potential snow slides.