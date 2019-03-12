Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Springs Rescue Mission holds groundbreaking for expansion project

 

COLORADO SPRINGS – Springs Rescue Mission is starting its next phase of improvements and held a groundbreaking Tuesday for an expansion project.

The $5.5 million of improvements include a welcome center, where people needing homeless services can be directed to what they need from a single entry point.

There will also be a new food service center with room for more than 200 people to come inside and get something to eat.

The mission hopes to have all of the new service centers online by the fall.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
