Short stacks helping kids in need

COLORADO SPRINGS – It was a great Tuesday for flapjack lovers, the entire country celebrated National Pancake Day.

At IHOP, you could not only curb your hunger but help out kids in need. The restaurant hosting Free Pancake Day- Flip for Forward for Kids. Anyone who made a donation was rewarded with a free short stack of pancakes. The money raised goes toward Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The IHOP location off Fillmore and I-25, it was packed.

“A lot of first time customers came in,” said Frank Griffin, operations manager. “A lot of Shriner’s come in and help out.”

This year the company is hoping to raise $4 million nationwide.

The event ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can donate to all of these at any time by going to the follow websites, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriner’s Hospitals.