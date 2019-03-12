Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Number of emergency calls increasing for Pueblo West Fire Department

PUEBLO WEST – The number of emergency calls is ramping for the Pueblo West Fire Department.

According to the department, it has already responded to nearly 480 calls this year. This is compared to a little over 400 at this point last year.

“We are always looking for ways to increase staff to be able to keep up with the call volume,” said Division Chief Tim Mitchell. “We recently added some part-time positions and this year we are seeking a grant for additional full-time staff to keep up with the call volume.”

The department said that despite the increase in calls, it has not impacted response times.

