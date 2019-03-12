Law enforcement, volunteers, school districts prep for major storm

EL PASO COUNTY – Entities across El Paso County are bracing for a major snow storm expected to hit on Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will have 20-25 plows on county roads on Wednesday working to keep things clear for drivers.

However, there’s a good possibility that this storm will be so severe that major roadways could end up closing.

Closures are already in place for several school districts like Lewis-Palmer.

Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Wangeman said, “A blizzard of this magnitude, obviously, we will shut down the whole district…we always have to think about our kiddos and our staff getting to school, our 16-year-old, 17-year-old drivers driving the cars.”

Brad Bauer with CDOT said, “We’re prepping our trucks and getting ready, changing plow blades, things like that.”

CDOT is also making sure that drivers get a good night’s sleep.

Another organization gearing up is El Paso County Search and Rescue.

Member Teresa Burgess said, “We are called in in the case that there are too many people to help or the weather’s so bad that they can’t get out…we basically drive out in our vehicles and pick up stranded people, and take them to a safe place.”

Also concerned about safety, especially for the homeless, is the Colorado Springs Police Department. On Wednesday, officers will be checking homeless camps.

Lieutenant Michael Lux said, “We’ll strongly encourage people to move over to the shelters and to hopefully save their lives.”

At the Colorado Springs Airport, crew members are already on a 12 by 12 shift.

Marketing & Communications Manager Aidan Ryan said, “What they do is they take out all the machines. They make sure that they are fully-loaded, all the chemicals are ready to go if so needed for any of the deicing.”

The big message from crews all over the county is to stay off the roads on Wednesday if you can. If you do have to travel make sure you’ve got warm clothes, food, water, other emergency supplies, and a full tank of gas if you get stuck.