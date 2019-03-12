King Sooper and City Market workers will vote to authorize strike

DENVER – The United Food and Commerical Workers Union (UFCW) Local 7 members who work at King Soopers and City Market will vote to authorize a strike this Thursday and Friday.

This is following the company’s latest proposal which stipulates that workers must wait up to ten years to get paid sick leave.

“The hard-working men and women who handle your produce, slice your meat, and prepare your food at King Soopers and City Market deserve access to quality health care and paid, first day, sick leave when they aren’t feeling well,” said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7. “The latest proposal from King Soopers and City Market is not good for workers and it is not good for customers and their families.”

Over the course of six meetings, members will vote to either accept the King Soopers and City Market offer or authorize a strike. If members vote to strike, it does not mean they will immediately walk off the job.

“Authorizing a strike is a difficult decision for any worker but we are committed to making King Soopers and City Market a better place to both work and shop,” Cordova said.

More than 12,000 workers represented by UFCW Local 7 work at 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado who will be affected by this strike.

The two grocery store chains are owned by the Kroger Company, the largest traditional grocery retailer in America.

In Colorado, they are the leader in grocery sales with 47% of the grocery sales in the state.

Current contracts ended in January and Local 7 has been at the bargaining table for new contracts with the companies since mid-December.