Deadly crash prompts safety evaluation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Department of Transportation officials are looking into safety improvements along a stretch of I-25 south of Colorado Springs that has been the site of multiple deadly crashes.

Most recently, a 19-month-old child was killed in a crash near South Academy, the second similar crash in about a month.

CDOT’s Michelle Peulen says they are always looking to ways to save lives on the roads, “we will look at the area and see what we can do to enhance the safety on a temporary basis, what that is, it’s too early to tell, but we will look at it absolutely.”

In addition to that assessment, CDOT is also looking to install cable guards on I-25 between the Pueblo County line and South Academy to hopefully cut back on crashes in that area, but they also urge drivers to be proactive in their own safety.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
