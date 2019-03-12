Colorado Springs police looking for missing woman with dementia

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are looking for a missing, at-risk woman who has dementia after she was reported missing late Monday night.

Police are looking for 71-year-old Larnice Williams, who is a 5’5 black woman with a medium build. She was wearing blue jeans and a dark brown coat. Police said she has rollers in her hair.

Officers said she wandered away from home multiple times over the last several months. Previously, she’s been found in the area of 4600 Pring Ranch Road on the east side of Colorado Springs. Officers said she thinks she is walking home to her parent’s house.

Police said they searched the area for hours after she was reported missing around 11:49 p.m. Monday, and she hasn’t been found. Police ask people living in the area around Barnes and Peterson to keep an eye out for Williams.

Anyone who sees her should call police immediately.