Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

DENVER (AP) – Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is challenging a Donald Trump administration decision to deny the state $2.7 million in public safety funds already allocated by Congress.

Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser said Tuesday the state will seek an injunction in federal court to compel the administration to release the funds.

They say the U.S. Justice Department grants were awarded in 2018 but have been withheld because the administration is demanding that local agencies help enforce federal immigration law.

The grants support law enforcement, judicial, corrections, technology and other programs for a variety of state and local agencies and municipalities.

A message seeking comment from the Justice Department wasn’t immediately returned.

3/12/2019 11:32:01 AM (GMT -6:00)

