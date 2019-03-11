Video shows Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious

DENVER – Video just released out of Denver shows the moments an off-duty Denver officer knocked a handcuffed man unconscious.

Investigators said the incident took place last year after a fight broke out in a Denver bar.

Off-duty Denver Police Corporal Oestmann handcuffs a man, identified as Kevin Watson, and puts him in a chair in the basement.

That’s when things escalated.

Oestmann will reportedly not serve any jail time in the case.

He will instead receive a deferred sentence and take anger management classes.

The Denver Post reports that as part of Oestmann’s guilty plea, the entire case will be wiped clean if he follows court orders for a year.