Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

COLORADO SPRINGS – The trial for the man accused of hitting and seriously injuring a Colorado Springs woman in January 2018 begins Monday.

Jury selection began Monday morning for the trial for Preston Bailey. Bailey, 28, is accused of hitting Brittany Barker’s truck at the intersection of Circle and Bijou on Jan. 15, 2018.

Police said Bailey ran a red light while driving away from a drug deal gone bad, causing the crash. Bailey then failed to appear for his court date and was wanted for more than a month before he turned himself in on Dec. 27, 2018.

“My life has changed so much and it is unfair for someone to be out in the public gallivanting around and enjoying their life even though they took someone else’s life away,” Barker told News5 last December. “I want him to get the full extent and know what he has done.”

Bailey faces multiple felony charges. We will continue to follow this trial.