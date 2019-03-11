Team manager honored for his work

PUEBLO — Important recognition this week for a student who helps keep both the football and baseball team’s at Centennial High School running smoothly.

Freshman Leo Alarid was given his letterman’s jacket this week for his contributions as the manager of both teams.

Leo can’t play either sport due to an intellectual disability, but coaches say he is just as dedicated as any player on the field.

That’s why football coach Jeff Wilkerson and resource officer Todd Whittemore teamed up to buy the jacket.

Coach Wilkerson says Leo’s attitude is unbeatable, “let’s say that I am dragging or I am not having a great day, I can always come to Leo say what’s up coach and let’s keep this going and it really lifts my spirits and it lifts a lot of our guy’s spirits and he is fun to be around and he means a lot to us.”