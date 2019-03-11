Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

Emaciated Horse
1 of 10 horses seized by El Paso County authorities into an investigation into animal neglect. (March 2019 – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case out in the eastern part of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 10th, a deputy from the Rural Enforcement Outreach Team was contacted by multiple parties regarding an animal neglect complaint in the 3200 block of Slocum Road.

After receiving the calls, a search warrant was obtained for the property.

On Monday, March 11th, deputies and members of both the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the ASPCA executed the search warrant.

Emaciated Horse
1 of 10 horses seized by El Paso County authorities into an investigation into animal neglect. (March 2019 – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said the owner of the horses was contacted and 10 horsed were found in various stages of emaciation. Two deceased horses were also found inside stalls in a large barn.

All of the living horses were seized and transported to an ASPCA approved boarding facility. Samples from the deceased horses were collected for further evaluation to determine if felony charges are appropriate.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

Emaciated Horse
1 of 10 horses seized by El Paso County authorities into an investigation into animal neglect. (March 2019 – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Location of the property where the horses were seized.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

3:37 pm
Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened

3:10 pm
Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

2:22 pm
Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened
Covering Colorado

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

Scroll to top
Skip to content