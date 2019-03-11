Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case out in the eastern part of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 10th, a deputy from the Rural Enforcement Outreach Team was contacted by multiple parties regarding an animal neglect complaint in the 3200 block of Slocum Road.

After receiving the calls, a search warrant was obtained for the property.

On Monday, March 11th, deputies and members of both the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the ASPCA executed the search warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office said the owner of the horses was contacted and 10 horsed were found in various stages of emaciation. Two deceased horses were also found inside stalls in a large barn.

All of the living horses were seized and transported to an ASPCA approved boarding facility. Samples from the deceased horses were collected for further evaluation to determine if felony charges are appropriate.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

Location of the property where the horses were seized.