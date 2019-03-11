Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – A man is in custody following a report of shots fired near the intersection of W. Jewell Avenue and S. Harlan Circle, which is just to the west of S. Sheridan Blvd. and W. Jewell Ave.

Earlier this morning, police tweeted that it is sending out emergency notifications to residents in the Sanderson Creek neighborhood after reports of shots fired in the area.

This is still an active situation and very dangerous. Reverse 911 calls going out to the area. SHELTER IN PLACE for residents everyone else STAY AWAY PLEASE. https://t.co/iFs7R7Nmv5 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 11, 2019

Lakewood Police tweeted that nearby schools were on lockdown, including Lasley Elementary, Alameda International School and Great Work Montessori School due to police activity in the area. The district said all students and staff are safe and instructed parents not to go to the schools.

According to our news gathering partners at 9News, a spokesperson for Lakewood Police said that no one has been shot.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we confirm more information.