FREMONT COUNTY – Odds of a second look for shelter dogs are going up in Fremont County, Colorado.

Double takes because of a new program called Paws on Patrol.

“Using a shelter dog with one of our Community Service Officers,” said Sgt. Steve Huskey with Canon City Police Department. “Have them take the dog out for a day, get some pictures of them, get them out on Facebook, kind of help the shelter.