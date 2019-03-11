Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Second Dr. Phil episode about Watts murders airs today on KOAA 5

Dr. Phil’s second episode about the Watts family murders will air Monday afternoon on KOAA 5.

Monday’s episode will feature exclusive interviews with Shanann Watts’ family and more interviews with the family’s lawyers.

The episode is set to air at 4 p.m. Mountain time on KOAA 5 in southern Colorado. Click here for channel listings and more information about how to watch.

The first episode, which aired last Tuesday,  focused primarily on Chris Watts’ confession, as told by lawyers for the Rzucek family.

The state released a transcript of Watts’ confession in a Wisconsin prison last Thursday. The confession outlined details about how he killed his pregnant wife and their two daughters in August 2018.

As part of his deal with prosecutors, Watts avoided the death penalty. He was later transferred to the Dodge County Correctional Institute in Wisconsin for his own protection. Watts is serving three life sentences and 84 years for the murders.

