New YMCA opening this week in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A brand new YMCA is opening its doors to the community this week at First and Main in Colorado Springs.

Before they welcome the public this Saturday, News 5 had the chance to see the facility first hand and talk to staff about their mission.

The YMCA has already provided more than $10,000 in assistance to over 300 members.

They say their goal is to make sure everyone has the chance to be part of the YMCA regardless of their ability to pay.

“What the “Y” really stands for is community,” said … “It brings people together from all walks of life, all income levels, all backgrounds under one roof.”

The grand opening will be this Saturday morning at 10.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
9:37 pm
8:57 pm
8:32 pm
