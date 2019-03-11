Monarch extending its ski season through April

MONARCH – If you are dreading the ski season coming to a close, here is some good news for you.

Since the region has seen an excess amount of snow, Monarch Ski Resort announced it is extending its season.

During the entire 2017 ski season, Monarch had 167 inches of snow.

In the last three months alone, Monarch Mountain has seen 219 inches of snow.

After April 7, Monarch will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the last five years, Monarch Mountain closed for the season in early April. Two years ago, the resort was open until April 16.

This year, kayaks on the snow will be moved to April 20 and closing day festivities will take place on April 21, 2019.