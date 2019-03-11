Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Fort Carson conducting military training exercises

FORT CARSON – The Colorado Air National Guard along with Fort Carson will be conducting a close-air support joint training exercise starting Monday.

The training is being held on Fort Carson’s training range areas.

Residents living around this area can expect to hear a lot of loud noises like jet engine noises from the F-35 Lightning and F-16 Falcon.

Air crafts will also be visible from the south and west toward the mountains.

The exercises will continue through Thursday.

The purpose of this exercise is to train service members to direct the action of combat aircraft engaged in close air support and other offensive air operations for real-world situations.

Noise complaints during the training this week should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Monarch extending its ski season through April

Monarch extending its ski season through April

1:44 pm
Fort Carson conducting military training exercises

Fort Carson conducting military training exercises

1:16 pm
Crews burning slash piles in Chipita Creek area

Crews burning slash piles in Chipita Creek area

12:41 pm
Monarch extending its ski season through April
Covering Colorado

Monarch extending its ski season through April

Fort Carson conducting military training exercises
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson conducting military training exercises

Crews burning slash piles in Chipita Creek area
Covering Colorado

Crews burning slash piles in Chipita Creek area

Scroll to top
Skip to content