Fort Carson conducting military training exercises

FORT CARSON – The Colorado Air National Guard along with Fort Carson will be conducting a close-air support joint training exercise starting Monday.

The training is being held on Fort Carson’s training range areas.

Residents living around this area can expect to hear a lot of loud noises like jet engine noises from the F-35 Lightning and F-16 Falcon.

Air crafts will also be visible from the south and west toward the mountains.

The exercises will continue through Thursday.

The purpose of this exercise is to train service members to direct the action of combat aircraft engaged in close air support and other offensive air operations for real-world situations.

Noise complaints during the training this week should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.