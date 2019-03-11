Fire under control in Colorado Springs, no one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells News5 that a fire at an apartment building early Monday morning is under control.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire at 2495 Willow Tree Grove, which is near the intersection of Printers Parkway and Pikes Peak Avenue.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke pouring from a third-floor window when they arrived just after 4 a.m. Firefighters also heard someone may have been in the apartment, but they didn’t find anyone inside.

As of 5:08 a.m., firefighters remain at the scene to monitor the situation and watch for flareups. CSFD investigators are on the way to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.