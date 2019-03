EL PASO COUNTY – A deadly crash around 4 p.m. brought traffic to a standstill on I-25 on the south end of Colorado Springs.

State Patrol said northbound I-25 was down to one lane near South Academy.

Because of the fatality, investigators responded to the scene.

There were major backups in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Sometime before the six o’clock hour, traffic began moving again.