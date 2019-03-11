El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams

COLORADO SPRINGS – The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is warning citizens of several fake websites involving online vehicle renewals.

Websites claiming to be authentic Department of Motor Vehicle sites are being used to steal personal and credit card information as well as charge a premium price or overcharge people for fraudulent services.

“We have had a number of reports from citizens in Colorado being duped into providing sensitive information to scam websites,” Chuck Broerman, Clerk and Recorder, said. “We certainly encourage people to Skip-The-Trip to our office and utilize online services, but they need to make sure that they are dealing with the correct website.”

The state of Colorado has two official vehicle registration websites.

The official DMV website will always have “www.colorado.gov” in the URL. If this is not in the title of the website, it is not associated with the Colorado DMV.

Colorado DMV provides more information about imposter websites.