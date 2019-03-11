Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams

COLORADO SPRINGS – The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is warning citizens of several fake websites involving online vehicle renewals.

Websites claiming to be authentic Department of Motor Vehicle sites are being used to steal personal and credit card information as well as charge a premium price or overcharge people for fraudulent services.

“We have had a number of reports from citizens in Colorado being duped into providing sensitive information to scam websites,” Chuck Broerman, Clerk and Recorder, said. “We certainly encourage people to Skip-The-Trip to our office and utilize online services, but they need to make sure that they are dealing with the correct website.”

The state of Colorado has two official vehicle registration websites.

Courtesy of Colorado DMV

The official DMV website will always have “www.colorado.gov” in the URL. If this is not in the title of the website, it is not associated with the Colorado DMV.

Colorado DMV provides more information about imposter websites.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams

El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams

10:53 am
Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood

Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood

9:51 am
Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

9:30 am
El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams

Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood
Covering Colorado

Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash
Covering Colorado

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content