EL PASO COUNTY – If you see smoke while driving along Highway 24 today, you do not need to call the fire department.

The Pikes Peak Ranger District crews will be burning slash piles on their Chipita Creek project Monday.

The efforts going on all winter long clear out downed trees and debris to reduce the amount of fuel for possible wildfires in warmer parts of the year.

Crews say there is plenty of snow in the area so there is no need to worry.