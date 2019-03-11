Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police officers arrested two men who robbed a Safeway pharmacy on South Academy Blvd. at gunpoint in February.

Officers with the robbery unit arrested 52-year-old Mark Von Smith and 38-year-old Rom Yous on Friday for aggravated robbery of a controlled substance, a class two felony.

Over the course of the investigation, numerous search warrants were served at different locations. During these searches, police found three handguns and more than 1,000 pills that were only specified as controlled narcotics.

During the robbery, one of the men was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, jumped the pharmacy counter and demanded drugs.

He put the drugs in a backpack, jumped back over the counter, and ran out of the store. A red Chevrolet truck was waiting outside and they fled the scene.

This continues to be an active investigation.