Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police now have enough probable cause to charge a local anesthesiologist with three counts of fraud and deceit, a class four drug felony.

Agnes Flaum turned herself into authorities last week after police issued a warrant for her arrest.

In December, police received information from a man stating he recently retired and sold his medical practice to Dr. Flaum. His former employees said they were being pressured by Flaum into filling opioid prescriptions for her.

According to a detective with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division (MVNI), on several different occasions, Flaum asked two employees to fill prescriptions at a Walgreens and a City Market pharmacy on her behalf, claiming she had terrible headaches.

The employees said they felt pressured to fill the prescriptions and feared they may lose their jobs if they objected. So, they filled three total prescriptions for Flaum between October and November 2018 according to an affidavit.

An office manager told police Flaum appeared to be “out of it,” stumbling, slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes on numerous occasions. They also stated a patient complained to her that Flaum had fallen asleep during their appointment.

In another incident, the office manager was assisting Flaum in an exam room and witnessed the doctor forget to take the tourniquet off a patient’s arm which caused them to bleed all over the floor.

Around Halloween 2018, Flaum asked one of her employees to cancel all of her patients for the day because she was not feeling well.

Flaum said she would only see a certain patient that day and no one else. The employee informed Flaum that patients were already in the waiting room and she could not cancel last minute.

One patient who was waiting asked the employee to check with Flaum to see if they could be seen, and when the employee walked into an exam room after knocking, she witnessed Flaum with a bottle of something, giggling loudly, saying Flaum and the patient were having a grand time in there.

On a separate occasion when Flaum was running a couple of hours late, she told an employee to ask her patients what prescriptions they wanted and she would just write them without ever seeing them.

The Colorado Medical Board is taking steps to suspend Flaum’s license until further notice.

Flaum is scheduled for her first court appearance in El Paso County on March 18.