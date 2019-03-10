Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Moose rescue in Summit County

courtesy: Summit Fire and EMS

SUMMIT COUNTY – A young bull moose was in a tight spot after falling into a five-foot-deep window well Saturday night in Summit County.

Summit Fire and EMS to the rescue!

According to a Facebook post by the agency, a young bull moose fell into a window well Saturday night in Keystone. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized the animal and requested the help of a Summit County fire truck to get the animal out.

The crew set up a pulley system to pull the large cervid out of the hole. Summit Fire and EMS said the operation took a “while,” but firefighters were able to get the moose, estimated at 800 – 1,000 pounds, out and safely on the driveway of the home.

Once out, the moose was woken up with a counteractive agent. No injuries were suspected to moose or firefighters.

Summit Fire and EMS said the moose didn’t even break the window.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas
