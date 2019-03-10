Local brewery raises thousands to help victims of Camp Fire in California

COLORADO SPRINGS – A local brewery is celebrating after raising $6,000 to help victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

The money raised is all thanks to beer drinkers selecting the “Resiliency IPA.”

One of the owners of Cerberus Brewery was personally impacted by the tragedy. His family lost their home in the fire.

“At first when we saw press releases, we thought this is such a good idea. Let’s do this,” said co-owner Joshua Adamski. “It didn’t dawn on us, and then it became so personal so fast.”

1,400 breweries across the nation participated in the fundraiser.

There is no word yet on the final fundraising amount.