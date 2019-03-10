Local brewery donates more than $6,000 to Camp Fire victims

COLORADO SPRINGS- After the Camp Fire devastated thousands of people in California- hundreds of breweries across the nation stepped up to help.

All they needed to do was have their customers by Sierra Nevada’s ‘Resilience Butte County Proud IPA’, and the proceeds from the beer went directly to Camp Fire victims.

‘At first when it came out, we saw the press releases and we thought this is a great idea, let’s do this’ said Joshua Adamski, co-owner of Cerberus Brewing Company.

However, the impact of the Camp Fire hit closer to home than expected for workers at Cerberus.

‘It didn’t dawn on us and it became personal so fast,’ said Adamski.

One of Adamski’s business partners had a family member die from the Paradise, CA fire.

The brewery raised more than $6,000 for the cause, Adamski adds that with fires in the last decade in Colorado Springs- the cause was also personal for many customers.