$2.7 million lottery ticket sold in Pueblo

PUEBLO – The city of Pueblo has a new millionaire!

The Colorado Lottery announced Sunday afternoon that a $2.7 million ticket was sold Saturday night at the King Soopers on W. 29th Street.

The winning numbers are 4 – 14 – 15 – 22 – 33 – 41.

Check those tickets Pueblo!

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
