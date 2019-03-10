$2.7 million lottery ticket sold in Pueblo

PUEBLO – The city of Pueblo has a new millionaire!
The Colorado Lottery announced Sunday afternoon that a $2.7 million ticket was sold Saturday night at the King Soopers on W. 29th Street.
The winning numbers are 4 – 14 – 15 – 22 – 33 – 41.
Check those tickets Pueblo!
Pueblo, you had a $2.7M Lotto jackpot winner last night!!! A winning ticket, matching all 6 numbers and worth $2,785,184 sold at @myKingSoopers on W. 29th.
Winning numbers: 4-14-15-22-33-41
Check your tickets, spread the word that someone in Pueblo is a millionaire!
— Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) March 10, 2019