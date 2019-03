DILLON- A popular winter attraction is coming to an end on Saturday.

The Ice Castles in Dillon will take down the display, which opened to the public on December 21st.

According to a release from the Ice Castles, tens of thousands of people came out for the attraction.

The castles are made up of hand-placed icicles, featuring slides, fountains, and lights.

A Utah man came up with the idea, and now ice castles can be found in six locations across North America.