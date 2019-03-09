Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prism Awards recognize local businesses and entrepreneurs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Friday night, the Colorado Institute for Social Impact honored those who make a positive impact in Colorado Communities.

The organization held its Third Annual Prism Awards ceremony to recognize local businesses and entrepreneurs.

“These businesses are trying to help solve homelessness, poverty, and really trying to create a positive impact on the environment,” said CEO, Jonathan Liebert.

Organizers said the event keeps growing every year.

This year’s event packed out the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center.

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
