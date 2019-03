COLORADO SPRINGS- Police officers in Colorado Springs need your help finding a runaway teenager, who they say is at risk.

Baylee Ostensen is 15 years old.

She is described as a white female with dark hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Ostensen was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas windbreaker, blue jeans with holes, and white and black checkered Vans.

If you see Ostensen, you’re asked to call police at 444-7000.