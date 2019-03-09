Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

PUEBLO – A man is behind bars after police arrested him for stealing a car in Colorado Springs.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers found the car that was reported stolen in a southside apartment complex in Pueblo.

The license plates were missing and officers could smell a strong odor of spray paint in the air. Officers discovered the wheels had been freshly painted but no one was around.

The car still felt warm so another officer came to provide assistance.

When a tow truck arrived and began hooking up the car, a shirtless man came running at police with the car keys yelling, “Don’t tow my car!” The man spotted the officers, threw the keys, and tried to run.

After a very short chase, officers arrested the man for stealing the car although he insisted he had nothing to do with it.