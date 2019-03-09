Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CSPD seeks public’s help to identify found, at-risk woman

UPDATE: CSPD says that thanks to assistance from the public, she has been identified and will be returned home.

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found Saturday.

CSPD said the woman is an at-risk female who is wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

CSPD described the woman as approximately 5’5″ tall, 125 pounds, with hazel eyes, and graying hair.

If you know who this woman is or have any information regarding her, you are asked to call (719) 444-7000.

