Colorado Springs doctor arrested, accused of illegally filling opioid prescriptions

COLORADO SPRINGS – In January, the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Vice, Narcotics & Intelligence Division (MVNI) opened an investigation into a local anesthesiologist.

The anesthesiologist, identified as Doctor Agnes Flaum, was accused of illegally filling opioid prescriptions through her employees and patients, according to CSPD.

Police said that after employees filled several prescriptions for the doctor, they reported the activity to the previous owner of the practice, who then reported it to the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Colorado Medical Board.

CSPD said MVNI conducted an investigation and established enough probable cause to arrest Flaum.

An arrest warrant was issued for Flaum and she turned herself into authorities a few days later.

The Colorado Medical Board has taken steps to suspend the doctor until further notice.