4th Annual Ride for a Reason raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 4th Annual “Ride for a Reason” event was held Saturday to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, the indoor cycling event was open to Lifetime Fitness Club members and the public.

Since 2016, Ride for a Reason has raised $2.5 million to help children who are diagnosed with cancer at hospitals across the nation.

Riders say it’s a chance for their regular workout to help a good cause.

“It’s for a really good cause and it’s really social,” said rider, Leslie Jack. We had four different formats so you got a variety and it’s a good way to get in a few miles.”

The Ride for a Reason event was held at cycling clubs across the county, including the Lifetime club off North Powers.