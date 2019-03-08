Welcome home Fort Carson soldiers!

COLORADO SPRINGS – Another wave of soldiers arrived back home to Fort Carson Friday.

About 190 soldiers from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade returned from their deployment to Europe.

They’ve been gone since June.

The joint training designed to make troops from several countries better prepared.

”We were able to get a lot accomplished, and got in really good with the Greeks so, it was a good experience,” PFC Jonathan Michael said.

The troops said they were able to get out and experience some of the countries they trained in as well, helping the deployment go faster.

Welcome home soldiers and thank you for your service!