Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute

COLORADO SPRINGS – Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, the man suspected of shooting and critically injuring Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation by doctors at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

The team there has 70 days to conduct the evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Al Khammasi’s jury trial is set for May 13th on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, felony menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

However, dependent upon the results of the psychiatric evaluation the trial date could be moved.

Through an interpreter, the defendant also requested an attorney to be assigned by the Iraqi embassy, a request which the judge said she has no authority over.

According to a report from prosecutors, Duzel and another officer responded to the area near Bonfoy and Boulder on a shots-fired call in the early morning hours of Aug. 2. Shortly after they responded, Duzel encountered Al-Khammasi, who was walking along Boulder Street.

Prosecutors said that’s when they shot at each other. According to the report, Duzel was hit in the head. Carter shot Al-Khammasi and began administering medical care to each of them.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office ruled in October that Duzel and CSPD Corporal Ron Carter were acting in self-defense and in defense of others when they fired their weapons at Al Khammasi on Aug. 2. Neither Carter or Duzel were charged following the shooting.

Officer Duzel continues to undergo rehablilitation.

