Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

School kids introduced to avalanche safety

PUEBLO — In the midst of an extreme avalanche season, elementary school kids in Pueblo have been learning how to stay safe in the mountains.

Kids at Highland Park Elementary have been learning how to put together an avalanche protection system over the past 4 weeks.

Presentations were held this week for the kids to show off their work and what they have learned.

Workers at the Transportation Technology Center have been helping with the project and hope to work with another group of kids at another time to teach them about modern drone technology.

 

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
More News
Police want help finding two wanted men

Police want help finding two wanted men

4:46 pm
Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

4:41 pm
Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

4:37 pm
Police want help finding two wanted men
Covering Colorado

Police want help finding two wanted men

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp
Covering Colorado

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors
Covering Colorado

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

Scroll to top
Skip to content