School kids introduced to avalanche safety

PUEBLO — In the midst of an extreme avalanche season, elementary school kids in Pueblo have been learning how to stay safe in the mountains.

Kids at Highland Park Elementary have been learning how to put together an avalanche protection system over the past 4 weeks.

Presentations were held this week for the kids to show off their work and what they have learned.

Workers at the Transportation Technology Center have been helping with the project and hope to work with another group of kids at another time to teach them about modern drone technology.