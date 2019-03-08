Pueblo police arrest three, seize nearly 200 grams of meth

PUEBLO – Pueblo police arrested a man and two women after they found substances believed to be heroin and methamphetamine late Thursday night.

It started when Pueblo police officers spotted a suspicious car at an apartment building on Alma Avenue around 11:30 p.m. A man ran from the car when officers attempted to make contact with the people in the vehicle. Police then followed him to an apartment, where they arrested three people inside and seized 189 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.

That man, later identified as James Espinoza, was wanted on multiple felony warrants prior to his arrest. Police said they found a gun and a “substantial amount” of a substance believed to be heroin in the car Espinoza was driving. Police said he will likely face charges of weapons possession by a previous offender and drug possession.

Police said they also arrested Espinoza’s “female companion” on weapons charges and drug possession. A second woman was arrested at the scene on two active warrants.