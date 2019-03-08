Police want help finding two wanted men

Mugshots of Domingo Villasenor and Tomas Ornelas.

PUEBLO – The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is asking for help finding two wanted men, Domingo Villasenor and Tomas Ornelas.

Villasenor, 38, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’2″ tall, weighing 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on a warrant for Contempt of Court including Larceny, with a second warrant for Failure to Appear. His total bond amount is $20,000.

Ornelas, 25, is described as a Hispanic Male, 5’11” tall, weighing 287 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear, and a second warrant for Failure to Comply including Motor Vehicle Theft. His bond amount is $2,500.

Anyone with information on the location of either person is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).