Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Moose mingle with Breckenridge skiers

Breckenridge moose
Pair of moose at Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE – Skiers had some unexpected company on the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort Thursday. Two moose were seen near a lift line.

One of the moose ran through a ski storage area, scattering skiers before running off. No one was injured.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said it’s not surprising to see the animals at a ski resort, because of the state’s growing moose population. But it’s recommended people educate themselves about what to do if they encounter a moose.

CPW says it’s best to stay a good distance away, and try to put an object between yourself and the animal.

Moose do not fear humans, so they will wander wherever they want.

 

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults

Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults

9:21 pm
Grocery Workers May Vote To Strike Soon

Grocery Workers May Vote To Strike Soon

9:20 pm
Moose mingle with Breckenridge skiers

Moose mingle with Breckenridge skiers

9:17 pm
Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults

Grocery Workers May Vote To Strike Soon
Covering Colorado

Grocery Workers May Vote To Strike Soon

Moose mingle with Breckenridge skiers
Covering Colorado

Moose mingle with Breckenridge skiers

Scroll to top
Skip to content