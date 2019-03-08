Moose mingle with Breckenridge skiers

BRECKENRIDGE – Skiers had some unexpected company on the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort Thursday. Two moose were seen near a lift line.

One of the moose ran through a ski storage area, scattering skiers before running off. No one was injured.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said it’s not surprising to see the animals at a ski resort, because of the state’s growing moose population. But it’s recommended people educate themselves about what to do if they encounter a moose.

CPW says it’s best to stay a good distance away, and try to put an object between yourself and the animal.

Moose do not fear humans, so they will wander wherever they want.