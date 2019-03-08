Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County

Photo of an avalanche triggered at the Disney slide path off of Berthoud Pass. A backcountry skier died Monday near that location while skiing in the Jones Pass area. courtesy: CAIC

DENVER (AP) – A man has died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in the Colorado backcountry.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the avalanche occurred about 2 p.m. Thursday in the Jones Pass area of Clear Creek County.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Denver Post reports he was the seventh person killed by avalanches this season.

Mike Cooperstein of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the victim was with group of people skiing despite warnings of avalanche danger.

The skier was fully buried by the avalanche. He was dug out by others and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Associated Press

Associated Press

